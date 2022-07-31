Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,600 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 317,755 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.