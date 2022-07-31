Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

