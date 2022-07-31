Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 10,250 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,602 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.9 %

Cameco stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.