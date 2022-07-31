Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gannett by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gannett by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gannett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

GCI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $748.08 million during the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%.

In other news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.