Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

