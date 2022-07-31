Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,000 Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.99 million, a PE ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

