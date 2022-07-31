Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for about 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 3.5 %

FLS opened at $33.84 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.