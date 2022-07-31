Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $90.98 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

