MVL Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, MVL has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $105.84 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

