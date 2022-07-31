My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

My Size Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MYSZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 144,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. My Size has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 2,214.76% and a negative return on equity of 159.66%. Research analysts expect that My Size will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

