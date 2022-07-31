MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Reaches $90.68 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $90.68 million and approximately $143.57 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00012454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

