Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

