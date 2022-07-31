Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

