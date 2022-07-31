Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $24.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

