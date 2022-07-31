Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

