Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $48.13 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.