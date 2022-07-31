Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.