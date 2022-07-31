Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.2% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 3.8 %

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,029 shares of company stock valued at $83,989,305. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

