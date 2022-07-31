National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 16,865 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

