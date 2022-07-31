National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 50,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 23,041.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $352.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

