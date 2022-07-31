National Bank of Canada FI Buys 19,990 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

