National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,820 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($120.48) to £120 ($144.58) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

