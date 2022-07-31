National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2,460.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,544 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $4,485,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.3 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

