National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.14 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,599 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AEM opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

