National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.64 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,475 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

