National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 28,629 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $251.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.