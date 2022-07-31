National Bank of Canada FI Sells 30,905 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.