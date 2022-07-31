National Bankshares Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.79.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$933.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.46%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.