National Bankshares Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.79.
Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$933.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.46%.
Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital
In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.