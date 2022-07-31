Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

