Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NAVI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 1,174,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,801. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

