Needham & Company LLC Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $162.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $333,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

