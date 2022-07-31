Nerva (XNV) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nerva (XNV) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $165,516.59 and $13.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00609012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,722.27 or 0.99991905 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nerva Coin Trading
