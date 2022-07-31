Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in July

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($47.96) to €50.00 ($51.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 22,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,435. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

