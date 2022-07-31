Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 47.1% in July

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Net Savings Link Price Performance
OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 3,647,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,245,998. Net Savings Link has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Net Savings Link Company Profile
