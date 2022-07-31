Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 34,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

