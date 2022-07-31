New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 225 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $51,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.55. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

