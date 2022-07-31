New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 243,134 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,134 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.54% of Sabre worth $57,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.15 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

