New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,887 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Textron worth $46,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.