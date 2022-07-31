New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.88 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,877,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

