New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $404.95 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $404,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 115,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 374,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

