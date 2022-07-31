New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $47.35 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

NYSE:RACE opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $206.16. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

