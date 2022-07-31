New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.50 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $60,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

