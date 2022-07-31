New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,063 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $45,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

