New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $49,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

