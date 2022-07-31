New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 110,779 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $50,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

