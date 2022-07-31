Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
NCAUF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.56.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.