Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

NCAUF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

