Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

NEM opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Newmont has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

