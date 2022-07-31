Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. Newmont has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

