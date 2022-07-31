NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 71,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,413,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.