NextEra Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

